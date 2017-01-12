அண்மைய கருத்துக்கள்
- Sri Sriskanda { Russian President Vladimir Putin commenting on American Elections. We have to keep them away from... } – Jan 10, 4:00 PM
- Raj Selvan { http://thedailyjournalist.com/theinvestigative/world-s-greatest-science-fraud-darwin-and-wallace-newly-proven-to-have-plagiarised-theory-of-natural-slection/ } – Jan 06, 5:11 PM
- Sri Sriskanda { We are still evolving in many spheres of activity and that is not entirely biological. } – Jan 05, 3:43 PM
- Wijey Kulathungam { Who says there is restriction in scientific development ? The human population in the year... } – Jan 05, 1:47 PM
- maruthugomu { Superrr.. } – Dec 30, 5:54 PM
- Ragavan Ganeshu { “புலிகளின் அரசியலைத் தீர்மானித்த அன்ரன் பாலசிங்கம் யார்?” "ஈ பி ஆர் எல் எப் இன் அரசியலை தீர்மானித்த வரதராயப்... } – Dec 24, 3:09 AM
- thurai ilamurugu { jayalaithaa is /was not pro tamil either in tamilnadu or in srilanka. so she need... } – Dec 14, 12:16 AM
- Ragavan Ganeshu { ஜெயலலிதா !ஈழத் தமிழர் விவகாரத்தை தமிழ் நாட்டில் வேறு எந்தக் கட்சியும் அல்லது செயற்பாட்டு இயக்கங்களும் தத்தெடுக்க முடியாதபடிக்கு அவர்... } – Dec 13, 3:43 AM
- Raj Selvan { என்னப்பா பிளேட்டயே திருப்பி போட்டுடீங்க, நீங்கதானே சொன்னாப்பல LTTE ராஜீவை கின்னாங்கன்னு? } – Dec 10, 10:57 PM
- bala { இவர்கள் தங்கள் சார்பில் கருத்து சொல்வதை விட்டு ஈழ தமிழர் சார்பில் சொல்வதும் செய்வதும் தான் அதிக வேதனை தருகின்றது.... } – Dec 09, 12:40 PM