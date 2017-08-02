அண்மைய கருத்துக்கள்
- Ramea { Poor or negative understanding of Periyar. Periyar never encouraged or even had a soft view... } – Aug 02, 7:35 AM
- Ramea { Periyar opposed brahmins' hegemony. He never hesitated to work along with Hindus who fought against... } – Aug 01, 6:56 AM
- sumerian { See the following link in you tube (Glaskow research and University of Wasington) https://youtu.be/MhNP1enEFSg } – Jul 30, 1:00 PM
- V.E.Kuganathan { http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/children-intelligence-iq-mother-inherit-inheritance-genetics-genes-a7345596.html } – Jul 29, 8:47 PM
- chan { There is only one religion in British. While criticizing Christianity he did not go to... } – Jul 19, 4:54 AM
- sumerian { பெரியார் காலத்தை கடந்த ஒரு சிந்தனைவாதி. அவரது சிந்தனைகள் இன்னும் சில நூற்றாண்டுகளிற்காவது பேசு பொருளாகவேயிருக்கும். } – Jul 15, 12:01 PM
- Anna Ponnampalam { குழந்தையின் புத்திக்கூர்மைக்குத் தாயின் மரபணுவே ( X CHROMOSOME) காரணம் என உண்மையில் ஆய்வு முடிவுகள் சொல்லவில்லை. "ஒரு குழந்தைக்கு... } – Jul 11, 10:56 PM
- srimanoharan { like this.At the time of seeking election he must have disclosed his assets & Liabilities.... } – Jun 29, 6:47 AM
- Kandappan Srinivasan { WORLD WORST WAR CRIMINALS find their BARBARIC kingdom swallowed by INDIAN ocean soon . } – Mar 17, 9:30 AM
- Singaram Sirippou { அதுசரி....அமெரிக்கான்னாலே காம்ரேட்டுக்கு கோவம் வர்றது சகஜம்தான்........ஆமாம் காம்ரேட் நீங்க எந்த காம்ரேட்...??? ரஷ்ய காம்ரேட்டா..??இல்ல சீன காம்ரேட்டா....???? } – Mar 03, 3:43 PM